The powerful Portugal fell this Wednesday against Georgia in what is the great surprise of the Euro 2024. The Georgians continue to write their own history after winning 2-0, achieving their first victory in the tournament and advancing to the round of 16.

According to the criteria of

The dream was one victory away and Georgia He did not want to resign himself to not fulfilling it, despite the fact that in front was a team called to fight for the title and that was commanded by the captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who still hasn’t scored goals in this Euro Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo Photo:EFE Share

Georgia Strike

Portugal came into the game already qualified for the round of 16 early after its victory against Türkiye on date 2 of group F. The DT Roberto Martínez He decided to give the starters a rest and set up a team with several substitutes, but with Ronaldo as the starter.

Nobody expected the impetus of Georgia in Gelsenkirchen, who started winning before 2 minutes of the game. A serious mistake cost him dearly Portugal and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia He did not forgive after going alone in front of the goalkeeper, the Georgian star crossed his left-footed shot, making it 1-0 and making his fans dream at the Veltins Arena.

The Portuguese seemed to begin to shake off the blow in the early hours of the game with a Cristiano Ronaldo who was trying to get his people to react. The 39-year-old striker tried to equalize, but his shots were saved by goalkeeper Mamardashvili, who became the great figure.

Georgia He did not stop dreaming and began to caress the classification after a very controversial play that ended in a penalty in his favor. Defender Antonio Silva kicked Luka Lochoshvili and after reviewing the VAR, the referee called the foul.

Georges Mikautadze He took charge of the responsibility that he could ensure for his choice in the round of 16, and with the coolness that was needed he made the bill and transformed the charge into a goal for the final 2-0.

Portugal He lowered his arms and revealed that lack of character that was criticized in previous games. The Portuguese lost against the misnamed ‘Cinderella’ team from group F, but took first place in the area.

For its part, Georgia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing in third place with 4 points and being one of the four best third parties in the tournament.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS