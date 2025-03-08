On International Women’s Day, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to extol the most important female figures of his life. Georgina, her mother, her sisters and daughters have received an affectionate message that the Portuguese star has published through her social networks.

“To the incredible women of my life: Gio, my daughters, my mother and my sisters, thanks for your strength and love. You inspire me every day. Happy International Women’s Day!”CR7 signed in a publication accompanied by photographs of himself with the people on the list.

It is not the first time that Cristiano remembers his partner Georgina, his mother Maria Dolores, his Kátia and Elma sisters, and their daughters, Eva, Alana and Bella Esmeralda during the vindictive day that extolves the figure of women in society: “Happy International Women’s Day to all women, and a special kiss to the women of my life”shared in 2019.