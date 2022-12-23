It has not been the calmest (nor the best) of years for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has seen his second spell at the club that launched him to stardom, the Manchester Utdended in an abrupt and traumatic way after the discomfort of both parties and the continuous disagreements with the coach erik tenhag.
The Portuguese attacker, who parted ways with United with the Qatar World Cup Already started, he preferred to focus on the Portuguese concentration. The journey of the Iberians ended abruptly in the quarterfinals in the surprise defeat against Morocco when Cristiano’s men saw themselves, at least, in the semifinals, after thrashing Swiss in eighths.
With Christmas Eve fast approaching, these are some of the wishes that the star of Madeira I could ask Santa Claus:
His abrupt departure from Manchester Utd It marked the end of the long history between both parties. The striker, who had few minutes and made his anger visible on more than one occasion, especially with regard to his relationship with coach ten Hag. Now, CR7 will seek to return to calm with his trip to the Saudi league.
Although the situation at United has not helped, the truth is that Cristiano has not been showing his best level this past year. With his retirement not too far away, the Madeiran will do everything possible to show, at least, glimpses of what he once was.
Although his participation in the next World Cup seems more than unlikely, the Portuguese still has the trick of the next Eurocup Germany 2024a title that he already won in 2016. It would be a great climax to his career with Portugal, a team that has won its only two major titles (European Cup and League of Nations) with CR7.
