Dear Santa Claus:
This year 2023 has been one of the most difficult of my career, but through effort and sacrifice I have once again found the best version of the Cristiano Ronaldo that everyone knows and fortunately I have once again enjoyed being on the playing field. It has been a year of goodbyes and criticism, but many doors have also opened for me and I am looking forward to a 2024 full of challenges. Now that Christmas is approaching, these are the things I ask for this new year:
The dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal seems increasingly complicated, but repeating the Euro Cup victory like in 2016 would be the finishing touch to a brilliant career with my country. This time we arrive with one of the most competitive teams on the continent, with some of the best players in all positions and a new project with Roberto Martínez that looks very good. Why not dream big?
Throughout my career I have won practically all the competitions I have played in, and the new challenge is to make history by winning Al-Nassr's first AFC Champions League. Al-Hilal is probably still the rival to beat, but we have a great opportunity to win the most important trophy in Asia.
This 2023 has been a very important year, because I have shown that I can still fight with the football elite and I have once again scored more than 50 goals in one year. With the Euro Cup and the most important section of the club competitions ahead, continuing this scoring dynamic would be quite an achievement and could influence the outcome of the competitions for my teams.
