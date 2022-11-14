Cristiano Ronaldo has granted an interview to the journalist Piers Morgan where he charges harshly against what is happening to him at Manchester United. Here we leave you the best statements of the Portuguese:
“I feel betrayed because they have turned me into the black sheep”but not only does he say it for Ten Hag, but for more managers within the club: “Not only the coach, there are two or three more who want me out of the club.”
The relationship with Ten Hag is broken. “I have no respect for him because he doesn’t respect me. If you don’t respect me, I’ll never respect you.
“I don’t know why (Wayne Rooney) criticizes me so much. Probably because his career is over and I’m still playing at a high level.. I’m not going to say that I look better than him, which is true…”
In addition, the Portuguese says that this situation is not a novelty this season. “I may not have to say it, but people need to know the truth. I have felt betrayed. I have felt that some people do not want me here. Not just this year, last year too.“
“I haven’t seen progress at the club since Sir (Ferguson) left, progress has been zero.”The Portuguese striker charges harshly against decisions such as placing Ralf Rangnick at the helm of the club. “If you’re not even a manager, how can you be the boss of Manchester United? I hadn’t even heard of him.”
“They are the most important thing in football, you play for them. They are always on my side. For me they are everything. That’s why I’m giving this interview, because it’s the right time to say what I think.“
