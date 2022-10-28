Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the 3-0 Europa League match against the Sheriff of Tiraspol. The Portuguese had not been called up for the challenge with Chelsea because he had blatantly abandoned the bench before the end of the previous match with Tottenham. After several unsuccessful attempts, Ronaldo finally scored with nine minutes left and as seen in the pictures of Daznthen showed his new exultation: no longer the “siuuuu” we were used to, but a pose with his hands on his chest and his eyes closed which – according to the most accredited thesis, but not yet confirmed by the former Juventus player – should mimic the position in which he sleeps when traveling with the team, which is why his teammates make fun of him.



00:33