Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of that Andrea Pirlo, DT from the Juventus, gave him rest against Spal for the Italian Cup and took a few days to celebrate the 27th birthday of his wife, Georgina Rodríguez. The plan went big: two days in Valle d’Aosta, in the Italian Alps, to the northwest, to enjoy the snow and ski.

So far, everything perfect. A luxury. But the Portuguese did not notice a small detail: the regulations in force in the country by the Covid. It turns out that the government of Italy banned travel within the nation until February 15 unless it is for “work, health or dire need.” CR7 also does not have a second home in Courmayeur, the picturesque town within Aosta where they enjoyed the short and controversial holidays.

In fact, Cristiano stayed in a hotel that, Also according to the measures adopted by Italy to try to stop the growth of coronavirus cases, it should be closed.

Cristiano and his partner Georgina Rodríguez.

For all these reasons, Ronaldo and his partner are “under investigation” by local authorities for breaching protocols and restrictions.

Although the aim of the couple was a romantic trip and without too many images to prevent this from going viral, Some videos of them in the snow were leaked and were quickly seen on all social networks.

The truth is that the most serious that Ronaldo and Georgina face is the media controversy and the uproar that arose and will be armed around their decision to go on vacation when it is not allowed, because the punishment is not going to take away the I dream of the Juve footballer.

If you are held responsible, the Portuguese will have to face a fine of 400 euros, something he earns in just seven minutes, if only his salary at the club is taken into account,