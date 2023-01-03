The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr made a lot of impression on the fans and directly on the player’s fans, but the presentation of the Portuguese star has taken place at the Riyadh club.
The figures of his contract with the Arab club are impressive and it is that Cristiano Ronaldo could enter the astronomical amount of 200 million euros per year, a figure that would clearly leave him as the highest paid athlete in the world. Even though from a certain sector there was a lot of criticism for the movement that ‘El Bicho’ decided to take, the same player was in charge of making clear the intentions of his transfer to the Riyadh team. “I don’t care what people say. Today football has evolved and is very competitive. I have broken all the records in Europe and I want to do it here too.”
One of the things that most caught Cristiano’s attention in his presentation with Al-Nassr was one of the intentions to contribute to the new generations of the Saudi club. “It’s an opportunity to change the mentality of the new generations. I know what I want, with my experience I will be able to contribute a lot to this club. I want to give a new perspective”, commented ‘CR7’.
Another of the scenarios that added unknowns regarding the signing of Cristiano by Al-Nassr, is whether or not he had proposals from other clubs and if they were elite or relevant, but apparently, it was not like that. “Many clubs Australia, the United States, Portugal tried to sign me,” Ronaldo commented.
The Portuguese star wanted to make it clear that he did not sign for Al-Nassr to retire or that this move meant the end of his career. The Portuguese striker is expected to debut on January 5 against Al-Ta’ee, corresponding to day number 12 in the highest Saudi competition.
