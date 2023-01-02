Being the most influential person in the world shouldn’t be easy. Cristiano Ronaldo is the person with the most followers on Instagram in the world with 527 million. Every single thing that the Portuguese star does is looked at with a magnifying glass and the fans are surely to blame for this by giving him that level of fame; but Cristiano, there is a common denominator in your last three club outings, your bad manners.
You left Madrid badly, in the middle of a Champions League celebration after not having had a leading role. You arrived at Juventus and apart from destroying the locker room, you left the market a few days later without saying goodbye and various figures from the club accused you of being disrespectful and finally you left Manchester United in the middle of a World Cup with a farewell tweet. Also, to top it off, you had to eat your own words after signing for a Saudi Arabian team when you said you were going to retire with dignity.
A very sad end of career, which if we compare it with how Messi’s end of career is being, all doubts are cleared as to which of the two is the true GOAT. Messi: 35 years old, World Cup winner and about to renew with PSG where he will play in the Champions League and will be eligible for more titles. Cristiano: 37 years old, retired in Saudi Arabia with no options for anything. The only thing we can get in favor of Cristiano is that he has done an exercise in humility for once in his life, and he has known his possibilities. He knows that he does not have the level to continue in a big club in Europe and has decided to lower the difficulty of his football and go make money.
