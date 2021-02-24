Cristiano Ronaldo’s football news at Juventus is impeccable. But, beyond shining on the different courts of the world, there is a problem that keeps him worried: the health of Pepe, his cat. The emblematic mascot of the Portuguese suffered a little more than a month and a half ago an accident where he resides, in Turin, Italy.

As reported by different media in Europe, the famous cat, to whom Georgina Rodríguez (CR7 partner) usually dedicates many posts on his Instagram account, escaped from the house where they live in Turin and was hit by a car at beginning of the year.

The truth is that the pet suffered serious injuries and, since then, has received intensive care in Italy. But since there were no major advances, the pair of Cristiano decided that the treatment continue in Spain and the transfer was made in the soccer player’s luxurious private plane.

Post by Georgina Rodríguez, CR / couple with the pet that had an accident.

The rental of the ship has a cost of about three thousand euros, according to the Cope Chain Spanish. And the idea is that Pepe continues with his treatment in Madrid and that, when he is fully cured, he is sent back to Italy by the same means of transport.

“He was close to death and after a long time of intensive care at the vet, we decided that my sister Ivana should take care of him in Spain,” Georgina explained to the Spanish magazine InStyle.

Georgina Rodriguez, CR7 couple decided to transfer Pepe in the footballer’s private jet

The “sphynx or sphinx” cat (a very exclusive breed since there are only eight of these animals in the world) is part of the Ronaldo clan both at home and on family trips. When it turned out that his name was Pepe, many related him to the Portuguese defender, who was the star’s teammate at Real Madrid.

JPE