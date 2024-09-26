One of the matches that will be played on matchday 5 of the Saudi Pro Leaguewill be the match between Al Nassr against Al-Wehdaa duel between two teams that have started the season in very different ways.
The set of Cristiano Ronaldo comes from getting a great victory by 1-2 against the Al Hazem In their most recent match, an important success for one of the candidates to fight for the title, which is currently in fifth position with eight points, four points ahead of the first, a distance that they must try not to lengthen further considering how rarely the great teams tend to fail in this competition. El Bicho rested in the last match against Al Hazemsince the Italian coach Stefano Pioli The team decided to give him a rest to avoid getting tired after playing so many games, so he will probably appear on the bench and be seen entering the game for the second half.
He Al-Wehdafor its part, comes from a victory in the Saudi Cupbut their league campaign has not been the most ideal so far, collecting four points and with poor results prior to arriving on this trip.
Below we leave you with the possible Al-Nassr for this match of the League of Saudi Arabia:
BY: BENTO: The Brazilian goalkeeper has established himself as a wall in Al-Nassr’s goal. With cat-like reflexes and excellent control of the area, he is capable of thwarting dangerous plays and responding quickly to close-range shots. His leadership between the three posts gives security to the defense.
LD: AL-GHANAM – Al-Ghannam, the team’s right-back, is known for his ability to balance defence and attack. Agile and fast, he offers offensive options on the wing, being a constant support for his teammates. His ability in crossing and anticipation makes him a reliable defender in dangerous plays.
DFC: AL-FATIL– Al-Fatil, a tall centre-back, stands out for his ability to read the game and anticipate offensive moves. Strong in one-on-one situations and with excellent positional awareness, he is a key player in Al-Nassr’s defence. He is also a reliable defender in the air.
DFC: LAPORTE – Spanish international Aymeric Laporte brings experience and solidity to Al-Nassr’s defence. With excellent anticipation and reading skills, his versatility makes him impressive both in the air and in his clean delivery with the ball. Laporte is key to the team’s defensive organisation.
LI: BOUSHAL – Boushal, the young left-back, is known for his ability to move up and down the wing with ease, both in attack and defence. His precision in crossing and his ability to close down defensive spaces make him a reliable option for Al-Nassr on that flank.
MC: OTAVIO – A creative and dynamic midfielder, Otávio is a driving force in Al-Nassr’s midfield. With great vision and dribbling skills, he unbalances defences and distributes the ball with precision. His ability to create assists and his constant pressing make him vital on both sides of the pitch.
MC: MUKHTAR ALI – Mukhtar Ali is a versatile midfielder, combining physical strength with great ball distribution skills. He acts as a link between defence and attack, standing out for his ability to recover balls and balance the team. He is a key player in maintaining control in midfield.
EI: GHAREEB – Saudi Arabian Ghareeb stands out for his speed and ability to dribble down the right flank. With excellent ball control and great dribbling ability, he is often a constant threat to opposing defences. His assists and accurate crosses are one of Al-Nassr’s main offensive weapons.
ED: ANGELO: Brazilian Angelo brings energy and creativity to Al-Nassr’s midfield. With his ability to handle the ball in tight spaces, he creates passing options and leads quick attacks. His vision and ability to break through opposing lines make him an important asset in offensive transitions.
DC: TALISCA– Brazilian attacking midfielder Talisca is one of Al-Nassr’s main threats in attack. His powerful long-range shot and heading ability make him a game-changing player. In addition, his height and physical presence make him dominant in set-pieces, both in defence and attack.
DC: SADIO MANE: Senegalese Sadio Mané brings dynamism, speed and danger to every attacking action. His ability to unbalance with dribbles and his goal-scoring instinct make him an essential figure in Al-Nassr’s attack. Mané not only scores, he is also a great assist maker, creating clear-cut chances for his teammates.
What Al Nassr’s lineup would look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Bento
Defenses: Al-Ghanam, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Boushal
Midfielders: Angelo, Otávio, Mukhtar Ali, Ghareeb
Front: Mane and Talisca
