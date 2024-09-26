The set of Cristiano Ronaldo comes from getting a great victory by 1-2 against the Al Hazem In their most recent match, an important success for one of the candidates to fight for the title, which is currently in fifth position with eight points, four points ahead of the first, a distance that they must try not to lengthen further considering how rarely the great teams tend to fail in this competition. El Bicho rested in the last match against Al Hazemsince the Italian coach Stefano Pioli The team decided to give him a rest to avoid getting tired after playing so many games, so he will probably appear on the bench and be seen entering the game for the second half.

He Al-Wehdafor its part, comes from a victory in the Saudi Cupbut their league campaign has not been the most ideal so far, collecting four points and with poor results prior to arriving on this trip.