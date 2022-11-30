Cristiano Ronaldo would have a new and exotic destination: he would play with a Colombian

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese is looking for a team after his controversial departure from Manchester United.
November 30, 2022, 07:58 A.M.
The statements of Cristiano Ronaldo against Manchester United and its coach, Erik ten Hag, unleashed a storm that ended with the departure of the Portuguese from the team that launched him to fame in international football.
“When I signed with Manchester United I thought that everything had changed because it was 13 years since I left. I thought that everything was going to be different and I was surprised in a bad way because everything was the same. I was very surprised that everything was the same, it did not advance. United stopped in time, it was something that surprised me and I did not expect. It was hard”, declared the Portuguese.
The new club that Cristiano Ronaldo could reach
CR7 is concentrating with his team on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which they already got the ticket to the round of 16 of the tournament. But he is still pending to define his future.
Press versions speak of a new and exotic destination for Cristiano, who is already 37 years old. According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, he would have an agreement to play for Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, one of the surprise teams for the World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano would sign for two and a half years with Al Nassr and the amount of his annual contract would be around 200 million euros, including salary and advertising agreements.
If the operation is completed, Cristiano Ronaldo would meet another Colombian player in his new squad, the goalkeeper David Ospina, who arrived in Arabia in the middle of the year from Naples. He would also have Argentine Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez as a teammate.
