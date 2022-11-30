Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo would have a new and exotic destination: he would play with a Colombian

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo:

Kirill Kudryiavtsev. AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese is looking for a team after his controversial departure from Manchester United.

The statements of Cristiano Ronaldo against Manchester United and its coach, Erik ten Hag, unleashed a storm that ended with the departure of the Portuguese from the team that launched him to fame in international football.

“When I signed with Manchester United I thought that everything had changed because it was 13 years since I left. I thought that everything was going to be different and I was surprised in a bad way because everything was the same. I was very surprised that everything was the same, it did not advance. United stopped in time, it was something that surprised me and I did not expect. It was hard”, declared the Portuguese.

See also  Álvaro Morata's statistics on all the teams he has played for

The new club that Cristiano Ronaldo could reach

CR7 is concentrating with his team on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which they already got the ticket to the round of 16 of the tournament. But he is still pending to define his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo, at Manchester United.

Press versions speak of a new and exotic destination for Cristiano, who is already 37 years old. According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, he would have an agreement to play for Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, one of the surprise teams for the World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano would sign for two and a half years with Al Nassr and the amount of his annual contract would be around 200 million euros, including salary and advertising agreements.

Ospina signed for two years with Al Nassr.

If the operation is completed, Cristiano Ronaldo would meet another Colombian player in his new squad, the goalkeeper David Ospina, who arrived in Arabia in the middle of the year from Naples. He would also have Argentine Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez as a teammate.

See also  David Ospina has a new team: this is how they announce it in the old Arabian club

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #exotic #destination #play #Colombian

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Chainsaw Man's Himeno Shows She Can Smile In This Cosplay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.