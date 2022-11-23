Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo, without a team and 'condemned': sanction for 'assaulting' an autistic child

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
Finally, ‘CR7’ accepted the charges. The punishment comes when one of his most bitter moments passes.

The now ex-Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been sanctioned with two games without being able to play and with a fine of 50,000 pounds (55,000 euros) for throwing a fan’s mobile phone to the ground.

Ronaldo, without a team and sanctioned

In a defeat in the Premier League on April 9 against Everton,
Cristiano threw a fan’s mobile phone to the ground as he went to the changing room tunnel.

As explained by the English federation in a statement, Cristiano admitted the charges of which he was accused, improper and violent conduct.

This decision comes at a time when Cristiano has terminated his contract with Manchester United, so he could never serve the sanction, if he did not play in England again.

He is an autistic child and has been attacked by a soccer playerThat’s how I see it as a mom. He is really upset about it and completely discourages him from ever coming back to a match. This is the first soccer game in which he has been and this has happened… ”, expressed the mother of the minor, from the outset, in dialogue with the ‘Echo’, at that time.

“He filmed all the United players walking. And then he put the phone down because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He put the phone down to see what it was, he didn’t even speak to him…”, added the woman about the moment in which you can see how Ronaldo throws the cell phone to the floor to the young fan.

At the time, ‘CR7’ apologized. In addition, he had already received an economic sanction for civil liability.

SPORTS
*With EFE

