CR7 chasing data. In opposition to Sweden, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his one hundredth aim for Portugal on Tuesday night. Within the 2-0 win, Ronaldo additionally added hit quantity 101 with a brace.
Ali Daei continues to be 9 targets lacking. The previous Bundesliga attacker scored 109 targets for the Iranian nationwide workforce, making him probably the most profitable worldwide aim scorer.
Cristiano Ronaldo has additionally been within the 100s membership since Tuesday night. Within the 165 worldwide match for Portugal, CR7 scored the long-awaited aim within the Nations League duel towards Sweden, making him solely the second participant in soccer historical past to interrupt the 100 barrier.
June 12, 2004: On the dwelling European championships in Portugal, Ronaldo scored his first aim for the senior nationwide workforce in his dwelling nation within the eighth worldwide match. September 8, 2020: 16 years later, Ronaldo is three-digit. The Juve star continues to jot down its legendary story. And anybody who is aware of Ronaldo is aware of: CR7 is much from completed. Daei’s file ought to fall by the EM 2021 on the newest – and eventually come full circle after the ultimate defeat in 2004 and the EM triumph in 2016.
Hit quantity 100 was, of all issues, a free kick. The very self-discipline during which Ronaldo has not been too usually correct in recent times, however the very self-discipline that stands for CR7 like no different. The standard method, the place earlier than the shot and the cheering that adopted. On Tuesday night all the things went collectively:
The one hundredth CR7 hit within the video:
After his aim shortly earlier than the break, Ronaldo adopted go well with within the second half. Within the 72nd minute he additionally made it 2-0 for the Portuguese in Sweden. His second aim of the night was additionally value seeing: CR7 circled the ball into the nook from the nook of the penalty space.
Ali Daei has to tremble increasingly more about his file …
