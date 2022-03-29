Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo, with Portugal to the World Cup: see the goals against Macedonia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese team qualified for the World Cup.

The Portugal team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, He made it to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, after beating North Macedonia 2-0 in the final match of the playoffs.

Macedonia came from giving the surprise by knocking down Italy and leaving it without a place in the World Cup. Now he was looking for the feat against the Portuguese.

There was also expectation in world football about the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo would stay out of Qatar. Which ultimately didn’t happen.

The Portuguese team went up on the scoreboard with a score from Bruno Fernandes, at minute 31.

Fernandes himself scored the second that already filled the Portuguese team with peace of mind.

