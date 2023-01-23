Cristiano Ronaldo has won his first league match in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. The team of French coach Rudi Garcia defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to a goal from Anderson Talisca after half an hour of play. With a cross from the right, Ronaldo just missed the ball, but Talisca headed in.
Al-Nassr leads the Saudi Premier League with 33 points after fourteen games, one point more than Al-Hilal and two points more than Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese superstar recently signed a very lucrative contract with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo is also expected to help the Saudis win the 2030 World Cup.
Ronaldo’s first league match in Saudi Arabia was broadcast live in more than 30 countries, according to Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old Portuguese immediately wore the captain’s armband on his debut.
In November, Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated. This happened after the Portuguese had been particularly critical of the English club and trainer Erik ten Hag in an interview shortly before the World Cup.
Ronaldo made his unofficial debut in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. He played in a combination team of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in an exhibition match against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite two goals from Ronaldo, the French top club won 5-4 against Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in Riyadh, among others.
