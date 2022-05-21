(Reuters) – Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s final away game of the season against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday due to a hip injury, British media reported on Saturday.

When contacted by Reuters, the club declined to comment.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed matches in January and March due to problems with his hip flexors, is United’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in total competition.

United are sixth in the league on 58 points, two points above seventh-placed West Ham United, and they need a victory at Selhurst Park to secure a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Sunday’s game will be Ralf Rangnick’s last as caretaker coach, with Erik ten Hag joining as permanent coach from next season.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)