Cristiano Ronaldo He began to stand out in Saudi football, with goals and good presentations, meeting the expectations of the fans of the Al Nassr club. Meanwhile, CR7 also receives good news off the pitch.

(You may be interested: Dani Alves, sunk: his lawyer admits the main evidence against him)

The player was involved in a case of alleged sexual abuse reported by a model, Kathryn MayorgaAccording to his version, for events that occurred in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The case comes from when the Portuguese was in the Manchester Utd and was transferred to Real Madrid in a historical operation for 94 million euros.

(Besides: Barcelona case: the millionaire that the referee hired by the club took away)

Ruling in your favor

This Thursday it was learned that the accusations made by Mayorga and his lawyer, Leslie Stovall, about Cristiano Ronaldo were dismissed by the judge Jennifer Dorsey.

Now The Al Nassr footballer will be financially compensated by the lawyerwho charged him for the case of his alleged sexual assault.

It was the medium ‘The Athletic’ that revealed that Ronaldo will receive a total of 312,000 euros from the lawyer to reimburse him for the legal fees that the player had to pay to defend himself

“Ronaldo would not have incurred the majority of the fees and costs he spent in this litigation had it not been for the bad faith of the plaintiff attorney,” the latest ruling reads.

(Besides: Daniel Cataño’s aggressor fan wants a meeting with the Millonarios player)

The American model claimed at the time to have received a financial sum for her silence (almost 300 thousand dollars). However, in 2018 it began legal proceedings to annul that initial agreement, accusing that it had been entered into under duress.

Cristiano Ronaldo always denied the facts and presented his defense before a court in Las Vegas, where the complainant came to request a new compensation of 77 million dollars for physical and psychological damage.

More sports news

SPORTS