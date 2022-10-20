He has been showing his discontent in Manchester for a few months now. And on the last day played during the week in the Premier League, the Portuguese player left a new chapter. Manchester United comfortably beat Tottenham at Old Trafford, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Fred but without the participation of Cristiano Ronaldo.
After the Portuguese’s two starts in the Europa League against Omonia Nicosia and the match played against Newcastle, Erik Ten Hag decided to send Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench. Something that was not to the liking of the 37-year-old player and even less so when they are ahead by two goals to nil. The Dutch coach decided to bet on Elanga as a replacement for Jadon Sancho. Still with two changes available and with Cristiano warming up on the wing from the end of the first half, the Portuguese player left the field of play in the final minutes showing his anger and discontent.
That he left did not go unnoticed and the commentators of Sky Sports gave their opinion on the matter: “The only thing they are going to talk about after this game is Cristiano Ronaldo” or “he is incredibly disrespectful”, these are just some of the words dedicated to this ugly gesture. On the other hand, Ten Hag in the post-match press conference wanted to comment on the situation “I’ll deal with it tomorrow” he added.
Due to this attitude and as reported by the ACE, this action will mean a fine for Cristiano Ronaldo. It could also have other consequences, not only economic, but also from a sporting point of view. It would not be surprising if Ronaldo does not play or is not called up for the next game against Chelsea.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #sanctioned #leaving #field #match
Leave a Reply