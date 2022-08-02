After missing tours of Thailand and Australia due to “family reasons”, Cristiano Ronaldo the shirt of the Man Utd for the first time this preseason to face Rayo Vallecano in a friendly, against whom he was only on the pitch for the first half, in a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo, who was testing the ground to go to another club, finally continues in the ‘red devils’. The idea is that the club can be more competitive in the season that starts this weekend.

The bad campaign in the first half of the previous season had a direct impact on the Portuguese star, from whom much more was expected.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a Manchester United training session. Photo: Instagram: @Christian



The Alan Turing Institute published the results of a study in which more than 2.3 million tweets made between August and December 2021 were analyzed, in which the abuse suffered by soccer players on social networks was identified.

According to the data, there were almost 60 thousand tweets that were identified as “abusive”, that is, with insults or insults towards the soccer players.

The Portuguese Ronaldo leads the list of the report with 12,520 abusive tweets received.

However, most of the insults occurred when his signing back to the club was announced, perhaps because it generated hatred among rival fans.

But Ronaldo is not alone. The report says eight members of the Red Devils roster are in the top 10.

The other most attacked player was Harry Maguire. Also Marcos Rashford, who also aroused criticism in networks.

The only two non-United footballers in the top 10 most hated are Jack Grealish, of Manchester City, and Harry Kane, the Tottenham striker.

top 10 hated

1-Ronaldo

2.Maguaire

3.Rashford

4.Bruno Fernandes

5.Harry Kane

6. Fred

7.Jesse Lingard

8.grealissh

9.Pogba

10.De Gea

