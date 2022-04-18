Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldowho was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodríguez, announced in a message on his social networks the death of one of the two babies.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce the death of our little son,” said the Manchester United striker in a message signed with his Spanish partner of Argentine origin.

The news has gone around the world and there are messages of solidarity with the footballer.

Ronaldo’s children

Ronaldo is the father of five children. He had three children before he began his relationship with model Georgina Rodríguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is the oldest. He was born in 2010 and follows in his father’s footsteps, as this year he was signed by Manchester United’s lower leagues. The mother of Cristiano Jr., has been a mystery, since it has been kept secret by the Portuguese star.

Eva and Mateo, the other two children, are twins and were born in 2017, after a process of artificial insemination.

The first daughter that Ronaldo and Georgina had is called Alana Martina and was born in 2017.

Now a baby has been born, which in the words of the couple is a motivation to face this moment. “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment,” they said.

The couple has been publicly together since 2016. In March this year, Georgina shared on Instagram that Ronaldo is the “best father in the world.”

In December 2021, they revealed the sex of the babies on the way: a boy and a girl. “Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love, we can’t wait to meet them,” the footballer wrote,” Ronaldo said at the time.

