the portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo This Friday, he encouraged young people to watch over and take care of their minds and physical fitness during their participation in a conference focused on health at Expo Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they enjoyed a massive reception.

An enthusiastic crowd cheered the Manchester United player as he made his appearance on a platform in the middle of El Wasl square, in the heart of the Expo 2020 venue.

“Health is the most important thing we have and we have to take care of it,” Cristiano said, addressing his advice especially to children, “who are the next generation.”

figure and money

“I’m 37 years old and I’m still playing football,” assured the striker during a question session, putting himself as an example of someone who takes care of himself, and insisted on the need for young people to “believe in themselves” and watch how they feed both “body and mind”.

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a short vacation in the UAE, accompanied by his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, star of a “docureality” released this week on the Netflix platform, and their four children.

And in that order of idea, because she is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. When she makes a publication on that social network, she receives 1.6 million dollars.

With that figure you could buy an Aston Martin One-77, which has a value of 1.5 million dollars, and has plenty of money.

