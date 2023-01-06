The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr is already closed. The Portuguese footballer has signed the most financially lucrative contract in the history of the sport. However, for this he has had to go to a football of zero sporting merit and that although, as he has pointed out, it does not imply the end of his career, it is a step aside, leaving the highest level of competition.
The Portuguese is not only the sports image of Al-Nassr and in general of all football in Arabia, but also becomes the man who will carry the new image of the Arab world that seeks to win the 2030 World Cup. Although, At the moment Ronaldo wants to focus on the ball and although it is true that his new club has good quality and career players on the squad, the former Manchester United would have requested the signing of one of his trusted men on and off the field, Pepe.
Pepe ends his contract with Porto at the end of the season and it was speculated that the club is willing to renew him and he is willing to accept, however, the scenario has changed, as Cristiano Ronaldo has requested his arrival at the Arab team and Al-Nassr would present a Millionaire figure in salary for the defender, above what the dragons can pay. It would be ‘CR7’ himself who would be in charge of convincing his teammate in selection and friend of his in private life to arrive at the billionaire project of the sheikhs.
