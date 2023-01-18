Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: time and where to see the reunion of the cracks

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The stars are seen again. This time, in the sky of Saudi Arabia.
January 18, 2023, 01:11 PM
After more than 15 years maintaining an exceptional rivalry, Lionel Messi and
Cristiano Ronaldothe two leaders of world soccer in the 2000s, will meet for perhaps the last time in a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All Stars, this Thursday (11:50 am ESPN TV and Star+) in Saudi Arabia.
Messi and ‘CR7’ see each other again
With Kylian Mbappé and Neymar also present in the Parisian team, four of the best players on the planet will meet in a prestigious match.
‘CR7’ and the ‘Flea’ have twelve Ballon d’Ors and nine Champions Leagues, ensuring a show on the pitch of the King Fahd stadium.
Media from all over the world are expected to be present in this last duel between geniuses on the verge of the end of their careers. Messi, at 35, is close to renewing with Paris SG and Ronaldo, at 37, is the recent star signing of the Saudi team Al Nassr, after having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth 400 million euros.
CR7 will play his first match since he arrived in Saudi Arabia in a team made up of his clubAl Nassr, and Riyadh’s other giant, Al Hilal.
Around the Portuguese will also be the Malian Moussa Marega, the Brazilians Talisca and Luiz Gustavo or the South Korean Jang Hyun-soo.
Among the Saudi players, the striker for the Desert Hawks and scorer during the historic victory against Argentina (2-1) at the start of the World Cup stands out. The “All Stars Riyadh” team will be coached by Marcelo Gallardo, who played for PSG for one year (2007-2008). The Argentine has just ended eight fruitful years on the River Plate bench, where he won two Copa Libertadores in particular.
🌟 CR7 🆚 MESSI! 🌟
🔝 Enjoy Cristiano’s debut in Saudi Arabia this Thursday against PSG with Leo, Neymar, Mbappé and company on ESPN and #StarPlusLA
SAFETY PIN!
🔥 Epic face to face between the icons of recent times. #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/0WlxxfaDRP
– Sportscenter in Spanish (@SportsCenter_nt) January 18, 2023
Where to see
PSG vs. Al Nassr / Al Hilal All Stars
Hour: 12m.
TV: ESPN and STAR+
SPORTS
*With AFP
