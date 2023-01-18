Wednesday, January 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: time and where to see the reunion of the cracks

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The stars are seen again. This time, in the sky of Saudi Arabia.

After more than 15 years maintaining an exceptional rivalry, Lionel Messi and
Cristiano Ronaldothe two leaders of world soccer in the 2000s, will meet for perhaps the last time in a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All Stars, this Thursday (11:50 am ESPN TV and Star+) in Saudi Arabia.

Messi and ‘CR7’ see each other again

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

With Kylian Mbappé and Neymar also present in the Parisian team, four of the best players on the planet will meet in a prestigious match.

‘CR7’ and the ‘Flea’ have twelve Ballon d’Ors and nine Champions Leagues, ensuring a show on the pitch of the King Fahd stadium.

See also  Tom Brady reversed: he still hasn't retired

Media from all over the world are expected to be present in this last duel between geniuses on the verge of the end of their careers. Messi, at 35, is close to renewing with Paris SG and Ronaldo, at 37, is the recent star signing of the Saudi team Al Nassr, after having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth 400 million euros.

CR7 will play his first match since he arrived in Saudi Arabia in a team made up of his clubAl Nassr, and Riyadh’s other giant, Al Hilal.

Around the Portuguese will also be the Malian Moussa Marega, the Brazilians Talisca and Luiz Gustavo or the South Korean Jang Hyun-soo.

Among the Saudi players, the striker for the Desert Hawks and scorer during the historic victory against Argentina (2-1) at the start of the World Cup stands out. The “All Stars Riyadh” team will be coached by Marcelo Gallardo, who played for PSG for one year (2007-2008). The Argentine has just ended eight fruitful years on the River Plate bench, where he won two Copa Libertadores in particular.

Where to see

PSG vs. Al Nassr / Al Hilal All Stars
Hour: 12m.
TV: ESPN and STAR+

See also  Portugal celebrates the victory against Ghana and Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

SPORTS
*With AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Cristiano #Ronaldo #Lionel #Messi #time #reunion #cracks

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nairo Quintana: they reveal reasons why he has not signed with his new team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result