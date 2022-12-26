Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has been the object of a political veto in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“They have wasted Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they have imposed a political ban on him, he has suffered a veto ”said Erdogan, quoted by local media, speaking at a youth event in the eastern province of Erzurum.

“Sending a footballer like Ronaldo to the field when there were only 30 minutes remaining in the game ruined his psychology and took away his energy,” said the president.

“Ronaldo is someone who defends the Palestinian cause,” added the president, who was a soccer player in his youth.

Ronaldo ‘has suffered a veto’

Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira. AFP

Ronaldo, 37, was substituted in the second half of the World Cup quarterfinal match against Morocco, in which Portugal lost 1-0. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player had also been on the bench when Portugal faced Switzerland in the round of 16.

The defeat against Morocco meant Ronaldo’s elimination from what will likely be his last World Cup, and he could not hold back his tears as he made his way to the locker room.

Despite Erdogan’s pronouncement, Ronaldo has never made public statements about the Israeli-Palestinian conflictdespite the fake news and doctored photos that circulated on social networks.

Widely reported news that Ronaldo had donated 1.5 million euros to the Palestinians after auctioning off a prize for the booty of gold was denied in 2019 by a sports management company that represents the footballer.

An image of Ronaldo holding a sign reading “Together with the Palestinians” in Spanish that was widely shared online was also doctored and was actually an expression of support for the victims of an earthquake in Spain in 2011.

Ronaldo has been photographed with a Palestinian scarf around the shoulders, but he represented the Palestinian Football Association, and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player was standing next to the association’s chief, Jibril Rajoub, Al Jazeera reported.

Ronaldo has also met several Israeli ministers and has been photographed gifting one of his soccer jerseys to former Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, the Qatari newspaper added.

“According to the information I have received, Ronaldo is now going to Saudi Arabia.”added Erdogan, who was in Qatar for the opening match and the final.

The Turkish president also said that Argentina deserved to win the title for their great game and for Lionel Messi, “despite his age.”

“But (Kylian) Mbappé is the future, he is 23 years old, Messi 34. Now there is Mbappe; he is the future,” Erdogan concluded, referring to the young star who scored three goals for France in the final.

