Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese was key in his team’s victory.
Far from the leader, seven points away, the Al-Nassr beat Al-Riyadh 4-1 with a goal and an assist from Cristiano Ronaldowho increased his 2023 statistics to reach 49 goals this year, only one less than Erling Haaland and equal with Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane.
These are monstrous figures for a 38-year-old player who keeps his ambition intact and who this Friday extended his scoring tally with an unorthodox shot half an hour into the clash against Al-Riyadh.
With the sole of his foot, after a cross from Sadio Mané, he reached 24 goals this season and 16 in the League to lead the scoring table with two goals ahead of Aleksander Mitrovic.
These individual data relieve Cristiano, always competitive and with his team far from first position, held by Al-Hilal and seven points away.
The 3-0 defeat last day against the leader hurt Al-Nassr, who lost a good part of their chances of winning the title.
At least the Portuguese striker had fun as his team returned to victory. He scored the goal that opened the scoring and assisted Otavio just before half-time.
Afterwards, Anderson Talisca scored a double and Andre Gray’s success was useless for Al-Riyadh, who succumbed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s insatiable hunger for a goal.
Another goal from Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹. He is the top scorer in the Saudi League 🇸🇦, with 16. He has 8 shouts in the last 10PJ with Al Nassr. Honorable mention for Sadio Mané’s great pass.pic.twitter.com/VLDgK7DAUn
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 8, 2023
EFE
