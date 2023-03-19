Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo, unstoppable: see his new goal in Arabian football

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo, unstoppable: see his new goal in Arabian football


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese has accumulated goals since his arrival at Al Nassr.

A sure hit from Cristiano Ronaldo and a penalty converted by the Brazilian Anderson Talisca led to the comeback at the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh against Abha del al nassr (2-1) that was reunited with the victory to resume the harassment of the leadership of the Saudi Arabian League held by Al-Ittihad.

See also  Ronaldo: We are in the "right place"

Al Nassr is one point behind the leader, with whom they lost 1-0 the previous day, and to whom they gave up first place in the table.

Ronaldo scores again

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with the Arab club.

The match was complicated for the team coached by Frenchman Rudi Garcia because Abha, who is bidding for permanence and who has four losses and a draw in their last five games, took the lead after half an hour with Abdulfattah Adam’s goal from Saad Bguir’s pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue in a final stretch that changed the match. The Portuguese equalized thanks to a direct free kickfar away and then, the visitors were left with one less player due to the red card that Zakaria Al Sudani saw.

This facilitated the task of Al Nassr who managed to take the lead with six remaining, thanks to a penalty converted by the Brazilian Anderson Talisca that brings his number of goals to fourteen, five more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has nineand only one less than the Moroccan from Al Ittihad Abderrazak Hamdallah, who leads the league’s scoring table.

See also  Migliozzi, great comeback and triumph in the French Open: "Now I want the Ryder Cup"

PABLO ROMERO WITH EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #unstoppable #goal #Arabian #football

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Benfica avalanches on Guimaraes: 5-1, two goals from former Inter player Joao Mario

Benfica avalanches on Guimaraes: 5-1, two goals from former Inter player Joao Mario

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result