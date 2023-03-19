Cristiano Ronaldo, unstoppable: see his new goal in Arabian football

A sure hit from Cristiano Ronaldo and a penalty converted by the Brazilian Anderson Talisca led to the comeback at the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh against Abha del al nassr (2-1) that was reunited with the victory to resume the harassment of the leadership of the Saudi Arabian League held by Al-Ittihad.

Al Nassr is one point behind the leader, with whom they lost 1-0 the previous day, and to whom they gave up first place in the table.

Ronaldo scores again

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with the Arab club.

The match was complicated for the team coached by Frenchman Rudi Garcia because Abha, who is bidding for permanence and who has four losses and a draw in their last five games, took the lead after half an hour with Abdulfattah Adam’s goal from Saad Bguir’s pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue in a final stretch that changed the match. The Portuguese equalized thanks to a direct free kickfar away and then, the visitors were left with one less player due to the red card that Zakaria Al Sudani saw.

This facilitated the task of Al Nassr who managed to take the lead with six remaining, thanks to a penalty converted by the Brazilian Anderson Talisca that brings his number of goals to fourteen, five more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has nineand only one less than the Moroccan from Al Ittihad Abderrazak Hamdallah, who leads the league’s scoring table.

PABLO ROMERO WITH EFE

More sports news