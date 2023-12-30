Cristiano Ronaldo he did not fail his appointment with the goal and, in added time of the duel against Al-Taawonrounded off the victory of the Al-Nassr (1-4) and raised his scoring record in 2023 to 54 goals, more than any other player.

The Portuguese had not had his aim, as he already surpassed Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe on the previous date. However, she extended her record in added time, when Seko Fofana's cross from the right headed her into the net.

Christian signed the victory that his team obtained, which had already put the victory on track with the goals of Aymeric Laporte, the second he achieves in the Saudi competition, the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic and the Portuguese Otavio, that turned around the local initial goal, in which the Spaniard plays Álvaro Medrán, signed by Ashraf El Mahdioui, by taking advantage of the rejection of a penalty that he himself took and that he stopped Al Aqudi Nawaf.

Still in second place is Al-Nassr, now seven points behind the leader, the Al Hilal, at the end of the nineteenth Saudi day. Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the fifth consecutive day and extended to 54 the number of goals in 2023twenty of them in the Saudi Arabia League.

Nobody has scored more. In addition, the Belgian's Al Shabab Yannik Carrasco and the Argentine Ever Banega They beat Al Wehda (1-0) thanks to Abdullah Radif's goal five minutes from time. Previously, Al Fateh and Al Akhodud drew goalless in the other match on matchday nineteen.

The most lethal predator that football has seen in its extensive history has done it again. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best scorer in the world in the calendar year for the FIFTH time in his career. 2011: 60 goals

2013: 69 goals

2014: 61 goals

2015: 57 goals

2023: 54 goals If you're… pic.twitter.com/iQ0swwtDKj — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) December 30, 2023

