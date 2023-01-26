Cristiano Ronaldo: unexpected sanction could leave him off the pitch for a month

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a victim of what was done in the past. Just as an incident with an autistic child in England prevented him from making a prompt debut in his new team, the Saudi Al Nassr, now the version has emerged in the press that he could stay out for a month because of what he experienced in Italy.

Ronaldo, a month out?

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo reached an agreement in 2020 to postpone the payment of four months of the Portuguese player’s salary, as shown by the document published in recent days by the ‘Corriere della Sera’ and which compromises the Italian club, accused of fraud fiscal, since it did not include the payments in the corresponding annual balance.

The well-known “secret letter” from Cristiano in Italy, a document that ‘Juve’ hid in its day, reveals the Turin club’s agreement with the Portuguese star, to whom it agrees to pay 19.8 million euros Ronaldo, exactly the amount corresponding to his four months’ salary.

Juventus said that it had agreed to a reduction in the salary of its players to alleviate the economic situation generated by the pandemic, but the Prosecutor’s Office discovered, thanks in part to this “secret letter”, that the agreement was not a waiver of salary, but of a deferral of the payment of three of the four agreed months (from March to June 2020).

The payment does not appear in the financial year of that year, so the Prosecutor’s Office considers it a crime of tax fraud. Therefore, points out ‘Mundo Deportivo’, ‘CR7’ could be penalized with 30 days off the pitch in Italy. However, said medium highlights the possibility that the punishment will be carried out in Arabia, as happened with his previous sanction in England.

⚠️ Cristiano Ronaldo could be sanctioned with up to 30 days to be splashed by the recent financial scandal discovered in Juventus 🔳🔎 According to The Times, Chiellini, Dybala and Kulusevski could also be at risk of sanction ➖ The club already had 15 points left pic.twitter.com/1Gmvqf327f — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) January 26, 2023

