Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘unacceptable’ gesture for which Manchester coach exploded

Ronaldo’s lament.
Erik ten Hag strongly suppressed the football star. The Portuguese wants to leave the team.
August 03, 2022, 10:58 AM
After missing tours of Thailand and Australia due to “family reasons”, Cristiano Ronaldo put on the Manchester United shirt this Sunday for the first time this preseason to face Rayo Vallecano in a friendlyagainst which he was on the pitch only the first part.
The Portuguese striker, who flew to Manchester last Monday to meet with club directors and his new coach, Erik Ten Hag, told them before joining the training dynamics of his teammates his desire to leave the team to play in one with which he can play the Champions League.
Under this scenario, Ronaldo had a gesture in the match against Rayo Vallecano that did not go unnoticed. His coach called it “unacceptable.”
‘Unacceptable’
Erik ten Hag totally disapproved of Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude last weekend in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, in which he played 45 minutes and after being substituted at halftime decided to leave Old Trafford. “It’s unacceptable,” the Dutchman mentioned.
According to the international media, the player stayed in the dressing room after the break, took a shower and when the game was still being played, he left the stadium. Little did he care what was happening with his team at Old Trafford and without hesitation he went home. The attitude of ‘CR7’ was not only questioned by the fans in networks but also by his direct boss.
“I don’t accept it. Absolutely not. That’s unacceptable. I’m telling you this, it’s unacceptable. We’re a team, we’re a squad. You have to stay until the end,” assured the coach in the middle of an interview with ‘Viaplay’.
SPORTS
