The day that Cristiano Ronaldo turned 18, spent 60 minutes sitting on a bench until the Romanian László Bölöni, Sporting Lisbon coach, sent him to the court in the game that his team would end up beating Académica de Coimbra 1-0. At that time, the boy had five goals in his incipient professional career, he was not always a starter and when he was, Bölöni took it out religiously in the second half. This Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo will find twice as many candles on the cake. At 36, he has accumulated 763 goals in official competitions, is almost always a starter and if he has to be replaced, he gets annoyed. And it gets very annoying.

In those early days at Sporting it wasn’t CR7. Cristiano wore the number 28 on the jersey since his debut, on August 14, 2002, in a match corresponding to qualifying for the Champions League against Inter that ended tied 0-0 at the José Alvalade stadium. That night, he entered at 13 minutes into the second half to replace Spanish Toñito.

It was precisely Toñito, whose real name is Antonio Jesús García González, who handed him the ball before he scored. his first goal in a professional tournament on October 7, 2002 in Sporting’s 2-0 victory over Moreirense for the sixth round of the Portuguese League. That day he made the second and third of his team. “I gave him the cue pass in midfield. He played a game, got three players and scored ”, recalled the Spaniard years later.

In that memory of Toñito and in another one about Cristiano’s first training sessions with Sporting’s superior team can be found some keys that explain why Portuguese is still at the top. “He was a beast training and had a mentality superior to the rest,” said his former partner. The scorer’s voracity and that bulletproof physique accompanied him for almost two decades in the elite and are reluctant to abandon it at an age when, for most, decline is inevitable.

Listing the records that he achieved in these years would be tedious. Just as a sample, it is worth mentioning that he is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid (451), the top scorer in UEFA club competitions (137) and in the Champions League (134), and the top scorer at the national level in Europe (102, only surpassed on the planet by the Iranian Ali Daei, with 109), in addition to having obtained five Ballons d’Or and four Golden Boots. All this in years in which he had to live with Lionel Messi, often presented as his counter figure. The Rosario, perhaps, has worked as an incentive in the search for improvement of the Portuguese. “He has an enviable rigor and self-demand; He is obsessive and until he achieves the goal he set in his head, he does not stop trying ”, said Gabriel Heinze, who was his teammate at Manchester United.

With his two goals for Juventus against Inter, at Giusseppe Meazza, for the first leg of one of the Italian Cup semifinals, he reached 763 goals in official tournaments and was confirmed as the top scorer in football history. This is an area that statisticians do not agree on. For some, he had already achieved it at the beginning of the year when he reached 758, one more than Pelé. Others tell him he hit the record this week. And there are those who attribute 805 cries to the Czech Josef Bican, 772 to Romario and 767 to O Rei. Few doubt that in a few months it will also exceed those 805 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in a photo that revolutionized social networks.

These numbers are explained, to a large extent, by the perseverance that the Portuguese striker showed throughout his career. For this, his body was a great ally. Far away were the only two injuries that generated prolonged stops. In July 2008, when he was still playing for Manchester United, he underwent surgery for a cartilaginous detachment in his right ankle and had to remain inactive for three months. In September 2009, already at Real Madrid, he suffered a rebellious sprain in the same ankle that stopped him for a month and a half.

Since then and thanks to a scientific care of his body, his physique did not fail, beyond a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of the left knee that he suffered in the final of Euro 2016 -which he won with Portugal-. In the past 10 full seasons, he averaged 58 games per season, peaking at 69 in 2011/12, in which he scored 69 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks with Andrea Pirlo after being replaced in the match between Juventus and Inter by the Italian Cup. (Photo: Miguel Medina / AFP)

In the current season he has already accumulated 29 games and 2389 minutes on the pitch. Tuesday, at the game against Inter, Andrea Pirlo took him out at 31 minutes of the second half. Cristiano let him know his anger due to the decision he barely left the field, after having scored the two goals that allowed him to reach 25 this campaign (15 in Serie A, 4 in the Champions League, 2 in the Italian Cup, 1 in the Italian Super Cup and 3 with the selected one). “It is logical that he is upset. He knows that it is essential, but he is playing many games in a row and from time to time he needs a break ”, argued the coach.

How long can Cristiano Ronaldo maintain his level and his goalscoring concern? For now, his contract with Juventus expires in mid-2022, but this Thursday the Tuttosport newspaper reported that the Turin club intended to extend the link for another year. By then, the Portuguese will have already turned 38 years old. The end of this story doesn’t seem so close.