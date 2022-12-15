Cristiano Ronaldo trains at the Real Madrid Sports City after Qatar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo trained in a differentiated way.
Cristiano Ronaldo trained in a differentiated way.
The Portuguese returned to training the same as four years ago when he belonged to the white club.
December 15, 2022, 11:23 A.M.
After the elimination of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the question surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo is where the Portuguese will play from 2023 after his separation from Manchester United. Given this, the rumors began to grow in Madrid since the ‘seven’ He was seen training at Real Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas.
For the moment, the future of Ronaldo It is not defined and it is unknown in which team he will play.
See images from the training below:
Cristiano has multi-million dollar proposals for Middle East, but the Portuguese could be looking for a destination in Europe due to his sporting interest. At the moment, he keeps fit in the same place that he frequented. four years ago when it was ‘meringue’.
In addition, the newspaper AS adds that the ‘seven’ would have contacted Florentino Perezpresident of the white club, to be able to train solo on the Madrid pitches for a few days.
The Spanish response was that Valdebebas is your home and that he could train without problem in the facilities.
SPORTS WRITING
December 15, 2022, 11:23 A.M.
