Swiss- The Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will receive “a special prize” on Thursday coinciding with the draw for the Champions Leaguea competition in which he is the all-time top scorer, announced the Nyon-based body.

With 140 goals in 183 matches played in the most prestigious club tournament in European football, the 39-year-old striker has 11 more goals than his rival Lionel Messi and 46 more than the Polish Robert Lewandowski, the only one of the three still playing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has won the tournament five times: once with Manchester United (2008) and four times with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018). Since January 2023, he has been playing for Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo will receive the award from the president of the UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, “in recognition of his remarkable legacy in the most prestigious competition in the world,” UEFA said in a statement.

The Portuguese also holds other records in this competition: most times top scorer in the tournament (7), most goals in a single season (17), longest scoring streak (11 consecutive games). “His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his tireless pursuit of individual and team titles. Over more than two decades, he has continually evolved and perfected his game,” Ceferin said in the statement. The draw for the first phase of the Champions League will be held on Thursday in Monaco and will inaugurate the new Champions League format, which goes from 32 to 36 teams and changes the Group Stage to a “mini-championship” in which each club will play against eight different rivals.