Cristiano Ronaldowho did not attend the return to training in early July, returned to the Manchester United training center on Tuesday, where he could discuss his future, according to images released by British media.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar evoked “family problems” to justify his absence from the ‘Red Devils’ return to training on July 4 and the team’s subsequent tour in Asia and Oceania.

But the striker indicated to the club that he wanted to be transferred to a team that played in the Champions League. This is not the case of Manchester United, who after a disappointing sixth place last Premier League, will have to settle for Europa League.

According to the media, the player is accompanied by his representative Jorge Mendes and would have scheduled an interview with the new coach Erik Ten Hag to evoke the future of Portuguese.

The legendary ex-coach of the club, Alex Ferguson, who made Cristiano Ronaldo debut in the Premier League, is also in the training center.

The Manchester red club has not stopped repeating that Ronaldo, who has one year left on his contract, is not for sale.

Despite rumors of supposed interest from teams like the Bayern, Chelsea or Atlético de Madrid, The hypothetical financial transaction would not be easy for a player who last season was the highest paid in the squad, with more than 500,000 euros per week.

The Portuguese would however be willing to lower his salary by around 30%. But even with that discount, at his age Ronaldo is not a long-term solution for a prospective buyer.

