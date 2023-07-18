Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo throws hard dart at Lionel Messi and MLS

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in Sports
0
The Portuguese played his first pre-season game with Al Nassr in Spain.

Celta kicked off the Rafa Benítez era with a resounding win against Al Nassr (5-0), whom he destroyed in the second half when his rival was left with ten after a rigorous expulsion of the center-back Al Amri (min.51).

Al Nassr, a lackluster rival despite the presence of Brozovic, Cristiano Ronaldo or the Brazilian Talisca. CR7 only played the first half, which ended tied without goals.

However, the Portuguese striker threw a dart at Argentine Lionel Messi, who this Sunday was presented as a new player for Inter Miami, a team in the American League (MLS).

The footballer became part of Inter Miami.

‘The Saudi League is better than the United States’

Cristiano attacked the North American championship head-on, in a statement that was interpreted as a direct attack on Messi.

“The Saudi league is better than the MLS. I am 100% sure that I will not return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi league… and now all the players come here”, declared the Portuguese in the mixed zone.

Cristiano Ronaldo also assured that he will not return to the old continent, after more than 20 years of career there.

“I will not return to European football, the door is completely closed. I am 38 years old, European football has also lost a lot of quality… the only valid one is the Premier League, they are far ahead of all the other leagues, ”he pointed out.

