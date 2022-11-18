Cristiano Ronaldo, in full divorce with his club, the Manchester United, He stated that he had refused to enter the pitch during a Premier League match against Tottenham because he felt “provoked” by the lack of respect from his coach, the Dutchman. Erik tenhag.

On October 19, the five-time Ballon d’Or champion, who was listed as a substitute in the previous match report, refused to play and left Old Trafford stadium prematurely, while his teammates beat Spurs by 2 to 0.

The board of the ‘Reds Devils’ reacted immediately by suspending him in the next game, which the team played against Chelsea.

Cristiano explains the reason why he did not enter against Tottenham

In the last part of the explosive interview with TalkTV star presenter Piers Morgan, broadcast on Thursday, the 37-year-old Portuguese international reflected on the facts that illustrate the tensions between the player himself and Manchester United.

“I think he did it deliberately,” Ronaldo said, referring to Ten Hag’s decision to leave him on the bench. “I felt provoked. I have no respect for him because he doesn’t show any respect for me,” continued the former Real Madrid striker, in the excerpts issued since Sunday from this interview that is shocking the world of football days before the opening of the World Cup. from Qatar.

“I think it was a strategy on the part of the club to make me react in this way”, Ronaldo deepened. “I was very, very disappointed by the communication from Manchester United,” said the Portuguese attacker.

After the broadcast on Sunday of the first excerpts of this interview, the ‘Red Devils’ board limited itself to indicating in a statement published on Monday that “it would give an answer once all the facts have been established.”

Gary Neville calls for Cristiano to be removed from United

For his part, the former club captain, Gary Neville, said Thursday that Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United should be terminated after numerous criticisms in the interview.

The footballer is already training with his team ahead of the World Cup.

Ronaldo, who still has six months left on his contract at Old Trafford after returning to United in August 2021, charged in particular at the club’s American owners, the Glazers, questioning their management and lack of sporting ambition.

SPORTS

with AFP