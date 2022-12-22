Cristiano Ronaldo he would be a new player for Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, according to the newspaper ‘AS’, from Spain.

“This Tuesday the staff of the Arab team met with Cristiano’s representatives and closed an agreement for which, for the moment, the exact figures are not known”informs the medium in question, in its related note.

Guillermo Rai, the journalist who released the information, assured in dialogue with the ‘Ser’ channel, that “Cristiano Ronaldo has already decided his future and the last team he is going to play for is Al Nassr”.

According to said reporter, this would have been the only offer that ‘CR7’ had on the table, following his sudden departure from Manchester United.

Now, in an update of the article, they publish what would be the amount that Ronaldo would earn in Arabia.

Ronaldo, ‘between ingots’

Although the exact values ​​are not yet known, ‘AS’ manages that Ronaldo’s salary, per season, It would not be greater than 200 million euros.

In this sense, taking that value, and taking into account that the season in Saudi Arabia lasts 10 months, Ronaldo would receive 20 million euros a month.

Thus, if the supposed agreement is agreed for a season, the total value of the link would be one billion eight thousand three hundred thirty-six million four hundred thirteen thousand Colombian pesos.

Per month, it would be one hundred one thousand two hundred twenty-three million five hundred forty-nine thousand two hundred ninety-seven Colombian pesos.

So far, ‘CR7’ has not ruled on his supposed arrival in Arab football.

