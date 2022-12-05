Cristiano Ronaldo: they give as fact his arrival at Al-Nassr of Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has tormented in their last two matches against Swiss with five goals, although he never scored at the same time in the playoffs for this tournament, and the wait in the MQatar World Cup.

Although Switzerland was the last to win a duel between the two, 1-0 on June 12 in the League of NationsCristiano did not play that day, who thrashed the Swiss team a week earlier, with two of the four goals with which his team overwhelmed the opponent (4-0), and in his previous precedent, on June 5, 2019, when he increased his records even more, with the three goals with which Portugal also beat their rival 3-1 this Tuesday.

And while Ronaldo is in the World Cup, focused, because his future is being managed, after the departure of the Manchester United.

a million

The European media take as a fact his arrival at the Arab Al-Nassr from January 1, 2023 until the end of the 2024-25 season, as stated by Marca de España.

De warns that the Portuguese will earn about 200 million euros per season and that his annual record corresponds to 100 million, the rest are advertising contracts.

