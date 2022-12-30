In the last hours, details were known about theThe property that Cristiano Ronaldo acquired in Portugal and what you will invest to put it in condition and enjoy it. In addition to the million-dollar budget involved in the arrangements and reforms that the footballer wants, it is alsoThe salary of the personnel hired to work there was leaked.

Amid the rumors, the team president asked for his name. Photo: Twitter: @Ali_alabdallh and EFE/Friedemann Vogel.

The Portuguese had a World Cup in Qatar to forget. Although his team reached the quarterfinals, expectations were very high and the Portuguese were left out against Morocco after losing 1-0. Beyond the collective performance, the participation of CR7 in particular generated controversy.

During the last few games, the former Manchester United player started on the substitute bench. Once Portugal’s participation in the World Cup came to an end, questions about coach Fernando Santos and the relationship he has with the footballer erupted. The participation of the Europeans ended with the elimination in the quarterfinals and the image of Cristiano as he withdrew from the field of play with tears in his eyes.

Under this controversy, the salary that he would pay his employees in Portugal was known.

The salary paid by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts today, in a match of the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Zumama stadium in Doha (Qatar). Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

After all this controversy and when he has not yet confirmed where he will continue his professional career, the Portuguese bought a property in his country to be able to enjoy with his family. The house is located in Quinta da Marinha, an exclusive coastal area located in the Sintra-Cascais region that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. To keep this property, Ronaldo had to pay the figure of 11,000,000 dollars.

Beyond this, he was also surprised to learn the number that he would pay the employees he hired to work on the property. According to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Correio da Manhã’, the winner of five editions of the Ballon d’Or added four people to the staff, including a butler and a chef. For each of them, Cristiano will pay monthly salaries of 6000 euros, about 31 million pesos.

In addition to what he spent on the operation and what he will allocate to the staff, the footballer also invested another fortune in spare parts so that the property is to his liking. With another 10,000,000 dollars that the Portuguese will spend out of pocket, the goal is for the mansion to have 2,720 square meters divided into three floors, as well as an outdoor space with more than 500 square meters where not only the garden will be located but also two swimming pools, a tennis court and a garage. There, the Portuguese will keep his extensive collection of cars that was expanded at Christmas thanks to the Rolls-Royce that his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, gave him as a Christmas present.

The comforts do not stop there, since the place will also consider the need to have guests and enjoy their privacy. After the renovations, the property acquired by Cristiano will have two adjoining houses so that family or friends can stay and also enjoy the comforts of the entire property, but without losing their privacy and space.

