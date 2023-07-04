Cristiano Ronaldo: the unexpected business with which he will take his brand to “another level”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Kingdom Center is one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom Center is one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo has stood out for his diversified agenda, but he had never gone so far.
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to do his thing. The experienced Portuguese footballer does not let age win the pulse and reinvents himself every day. This was demonstrated by ‘CR7’ with his last ‘play’ off the pitch.
The unexpected business of Cristiano Ronaldo
The current Al Nassr player from Saudi Arabia has taken advantage of the last time to expand his business network.
In fact, in the midst of various ‘moves’ in Arab territory, The press assures that Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a percentage of the property of the audiovisual group Cofinaone of the most influential in the Portuguese media.
Cofina brings together the ‘CMTV’ channel, the most watched cable television in Portugal, and the ‘Correio da Manha’ newspaper, the most widely read in the country.
According to ‘OKDiario’, Ronaldo acquired 30% of the group. However, it has not been made official yet.
