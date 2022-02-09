Cristiano Ronaldo: the successful companies that explain his immense fortune

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United in 2008
Hair care businesses, hotels and even an aviation business appear in his portfolio.
February 09, 2022, 10:49 AM
Despite the difficult start to the year he has had Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United, the success of his business continues to be a boost to his reputation.
According to the latest ‘Forbes’ list, the Portuguese footballer is the third richest athlete in the world.
Along with his income from his sports performance and sponsorships, ‘CR7’ has developed a business offer that has added several zeros to his loot of $120 millionwhich Forbes estimates he has.
The businesses of ‘CR7’
The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo is explained in the more than 400 million followers that you have on Instagram. That popularity, experts say, is one of the keys to its economic boom.
hair care clinics
From what has been known, Ronaldo has several locations for his hair care business “Insparya Hair Company”whose first office was opened in Spain, in 2019. There are currently 10 scattered around the world.
a registered trademark
The name of Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with success and that is why his brands carry it. According to ‘Forbes’, ‘CR7’ has its own fragrances and several clothing brands
(CR7 Underwear; Denim and Blankets, among others).
Hotels and aviation
As for tourism, Ronaldo has his own hotel chain: “CR7 tab”. And, as reported by some entertainment media, the footballer rents his private jet for hours.
SPORTS
