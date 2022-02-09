Thursday, February 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo: the successful companies that explain his immense fortune

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United in 2008

Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United in 2008

Hair care businesses, hotels and even an aviation business appear in his portfolio.

Despite the difficult start to the year he has had Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United, the success of his business continues to be a boost to his reputation.

See also  Club World Cup: Monterrey ko, Al-Ahly flies to the semifinals

According to the latest ‘Forbes’ list, the Portuguese footballer is the third richest athlete in the world.

Along with his income from his sports performance and sponsorships, ‘CR7’ has developed a business offer that has added several zeros to his loot of $120 millionwhich Forbes estimates he has.

The businesses of ‘CR7’

The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo is explained in the more than 400 million followers that you have on Instagram. That popularity, experts say, is one of the keys to its economic boom.

hair care clinics

From what has been known, Ronaldo has several locations for his hair care business “Insparya Hair Company”whose first office was opened in Spain, in 2019. There are currently 10 scattered around the world.

a registered trademark

The name of Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with success and that is why his brands carry it. According to ‘Forbes’, ‘CR7’ has its own fragrances and several clothing brands
(CR7 Underwear; Denim and Blankets, among others).

Hotels and aviation

As for tourism, Ronaldo has his own hotel chain: “CR7 tab”. And, as reported by some entertainment media, the footballer rents his private jet for hours.

See also  Last 10 meetings between Boca and Barcelona

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #successful #companies #explain #immense #fortune

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

After the "Ryan tragedy" was repeated, experts recommend parents to take a "necessary step"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.