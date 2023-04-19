Ronaldo, the sad decline of football’s brightest star

To see him like this, one almost feels tenderness. Cristiano Ronaldo was the most implacable cannibal of contemporary cheese, the greatest goalscorer of all time (don’t want it Pele but the official tally agrees with the Portuguese) and has such a long list of palmares, among which five Ballon d’Ors and five Champions Leagues stand out. In winter, after the World Cup experienced as a supporting actor – in turn preceded by a season at Manchester United that to define disappointing would be more than an understatement – decided to move to Saudi Arabia to cash in 200 million in three years.



Many? Few? Definitely tombstones, for a legendary career that ended in an inglorious way. Yes, because Al Nassr, beyond the facade declarations, is little more than a toy to entertain the Saudi emirs. Which, sitting on an infinity of petrodollars, they can buy anything nice and then bury it. This is the case, you will remember, of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundipurchased for 500 million with the promise of setting up a museum center worthy of such a masterpiece and then left to mold in the attic of some rich man.

The same is happening to Cristiano Ronaldo who, beyond the money, is distinguishing himself more for rash gestures than for football pearls. The dualism with Lionel Messi, who at the very end of 2022 crowned his greatest dream of glory, winning the World Championships in Qatar, he was filed with little glory. The great challenges of the past, from Mohammed Ali against Joe Frazier and Eddy Merckx against Felice Gimondi they were such because the honor of arms was always guaranteed to both.

Subscribe to the newsletter

