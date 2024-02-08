Al Hilal, leader of the Saudi Arabian League, beat Al Nassr, which leads

Cristiano Ronaldo (0-2), in the friendly match of the Riyadh Season Cup, played at the Kingdom Arena stadium in Riyadh.

The Portuguese star, who had to listen to the shouts of 'Messi, Messi' when he received the ball, was left without scoring in a clash without competitive significance that began with the entrance to the field of Undertaker, legend of professional wrestling, from WWE. It was a nod to the spectacle in the preambles of a match that brought together renowned footballers who now play in Saudi Arabia.

The Undertaker was in the preview of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

The clash pitted the top two teams in the League. Al Hilal, with the Moroccan goalkeeper Bono, the Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly, the Brazilians Renan Lodi and Malcom, the Serbians Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Aleksandr Mitrovic, or the Portuguese Ruben Neves, led by the Portuguese Jorge Jesús.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, also coached by a Portuguese, Luis Castro, had in his team the Spanish Aymeric Laporte, the Crazilian Alex Telles, the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic and the Senegalese Sadio Mané.

The match became unbalanced in half an hour. Milinkovic Savic opened the scoring, with a pass from Saud Abdulhamid, in the 17th minute and Salem Al Dawsari sentenced him to half an hour after receiving a ball from Malcom.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's rude gesture

​After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo made a reprehensible gesture. When he was heading to the dressing room, very upset by the defeat, a couple of Al Hilal fans threw him scarves with that club's colors.The Portuguese picked up one of them, but had the terrible idea of ​​taking it to his crotch and then throwing it in a bad way back to the stands.

Already during the match, CR7 got out of control after repeated shouts encouraging Messi. He responded: “I'm here, not Messi.”



