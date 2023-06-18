Portugal continued with a firm step towards the Eurocopa-2024 by chaining a new victory in their qualifying phase group, this time 3-0 over Bosnia Herzegovina, this Saturday in Lisbon, with a double Bruno Fernandes.

In the March window, the Portuguese had already started with two wins, 4-0 over liechtenstein and 6-0 in Luxembourg, for which they now accumulate 9 points out of 9 possible, without having yet conceded a goal in this campaign towards the continental event next year in Germany.

In their group J, Portugal has two points of advantage over the second, Slovakia (7), who won 2-1 this Saturday in Iceland. Bosnia, with 3 points from three games, is fourth out of six teams.

The Spanish coach of the Portuguese, Roberto Martinez, c.For now, he counts his games in charge of the Seleçao by victories, since his debut in March.

“It was a difficult match because Bosnia has clear ideas and a very solid defence. We have had a spectacular collective attitude,” Martínez celebrated in his post-match press conference. “This victory allows us to grow and continue to improve”, trusted.

Ronaldo celebrates again.

This Saturday at the Benfica da Luz stadium, Portugal had a hard time opening the way and did not succeed until the final moments of the first half, when a pass between the lines by Bruno Fernandes left Bernardo Silva in a one-on-one against the visiting goalkeeper, whom he surpassed by raising slightly (1-0, minute 44).

Bosnia thus received a painful slap in the face, after having had the best chances so far, especially when Edin Dzeko shot alone against the Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, sending inexplicably high (29).

Before Bernardo Silva’s goal, Portugal had come to score in minute 23, with a header from Cristiano Ronaldo, but the linesman raised his flag to annul the action for offside.

In the second half, Portugal could not breathe easy until the last quarter of an hour, when Bruno Fernandez first scored the 2-0 lead in minute 77, from the center of Ruben Neves, and then 3-0 at 90+3 with a shot almost from the edge of the area, after a rebound. On matchday four, on Tuesday, Portugal will visit Iceland in Reykjavik. Over there

Cristiano Ronaldo could reach his 200th cap as an international.

AFP