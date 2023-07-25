Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: the incredible million earned for each publication on networks

July 25, 2023
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo: the incredible million earned for each publication on networks

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star invoices on all fronts.

Cristiano Ronaldo He is one of the richest and most famous soccer players on the planet. His extraordinary sports career has led him to win followers everywhere, and that translates into monetary gains.

Ronaldo or stop billing

Photo:

Jose Sena Goulao. efe

The Portuguese is already the one who receives the most money from the account of the Instagram social network, with a number of €2.1 million for each publication in his account, this according to data from Hopper HQ.

The figures are on the rise, since from one year to the next there was a notable increase: last January it generated 1.35 million.

The Al Nassr player has surpassed Kylie Jennerwhich receives almost 1.7 million euros, while Leo Messi it is the third with 1.4 million.

The two footballers are in the ranking of people with the most followers on Instagram: Ronaldo is the first with 597 million followers. Messi is second with 480 million.

In the list of the best paid there are other athletes, such as Neymar, who is 18, with 855,000 euros. LeBron James is 24, with 594,000 euros.

SPORTS

More sports news

