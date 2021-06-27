“No one will catch up with me”, Ferenc Puskás may have thought when he retired in 1966 with his 84 goals for Hungary, which enshrined him as Europe’s top scorer in national team matches. “No one will catch up with me”, perhaps Michel Platini imagined when in 1984 he scored for France in the final against Spain the last of his nine goals in a European Championship. “No one will reach me”, Ali Daei may have dreamed in 2007 when he hung up his boots with a whopping 109 screams with the Iranian team’s jersey. For all of them, No one he was renamed: today his name is Cristiano Ronaldo. And he is the man for whom no record is inaccessible.

“I am honored that this remarkable achievement belongs to Ronaldo, great soccer champion and caring humanist who inspires lives around the world,” Ali Daei greeted him on Wednesday, just minutes after CR7, with the two he had converted against France for the last date of group F of the Euro, he will spread his 109 cries, the maximum mark in international matches of national teams.

It is difficult to think that the Portuguese will not leave the Persian gunner behind very soon. He will have the first chance to do so on Sunday, when the team led by Fernando Santos meets Belgium in Seville for the round of 16 of the continental tournament. And if you look back, the active players chasing him are down a field: Emirati Ali Mabkhout has 76 goals, while Lionel Messi has 73 (he is two away from breaking into the all-time top ten).

Forty-four selected from the five continents suffered from the voracity of the striker born on the island of Madeira. Those who had the worst time were Lithuania and Sweden, who received seven goals. To Hungary, Andorra and Luxembourg he made six; Armenia and Latvia, five. Someone may consider that they are minor rivals. By train to compare, Ali Daei made eight to the Maldives and Laos, six to Lebanon and five to Sri Lanka and Nepal.

In any case, it is true that Cristiano scored against those selected who once won a World Cup were not too many times. He did three to Spain. In this Euro he scored for the first time against Germany and France (two). He never did it against Brazil, Uruguay, Italy and England. Against Argentina he shouted once: on February 9, 2011, in a friendly in Geneva that the team led by Sergio Batista won 2 to 1 with goals from Ángel Di María and Messi (from a penalty kick).

The Euro, which is playing for the fifth time (no footballer had reached that mark), is one of the tournaments that suits him best. Since he made his debut with a goal (his first with the Portugal shirt) against Greece on June 12, 2004, he has scored 14 goals in 24 games (the two marks are records). He made two in 2004, one in 2008, three in 2012, three in 2016 and has five in the current edition. If you add to those those he did in the qualifying phase, the account reaches 45. The next person in that statistic is Zlatan Ibrahimovicć, with 25.

In this Euro, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals against Hungary, one against Germany and two against France. (Photo: Hugo Delgado / EFE / EPA)

But the achievements of the number seven are not just individual. His team experienced a leap in quality since their debut in a friendly against Kazakhstan on 20 August 2003: you can think of an era Before Cristiano and in a After Cristiano. That is also reflected in the statistics. Of the first 17 editions of the World Cup, the Portuguese team only participated in three. Since the scorer joined, he played the last four in a row.

Something similar happens in the Euro: Portugal only agreed twice in the first 11 editions. Since 2004 he has never been absent and was champion in 2016 and runner-up in 2004. He also won the Nations League in 2019. And he won 59 of the 72 games in which his captain scored at least one goal (he tied 6 and lost 7).

Despite the wear and tear that year after year the club season generates in the Old continent, the scorer is a fixed in any call of his country. Thus he reached 178 games and is closely pursuing Kuwaiti Bader Al-Mutawa, who on Friday became the footballer with the most international national team matches: he registered his 185th appearance in a duel against Bahrain for the qualification to the Arab Cup.

If Cristiano can sustain this bustle, it is because he has a privileged physique that allows him, at 36, to run 97 meters in 14 seconds to push a ball into the net, as he did last weekend against Germany. Like wine, the passing of the years seems to suit him well. As an example, it is worth noting that in his first 100 games with Portugal (he met them against Northern Ireland on October 16, 2012, when he was 27 years and 254 days old) he scored 37 goals. In the 78 matches that followed, he scored 72.

What else is left for this phenomenon to do with its national team? In the immediate future, fight to revalidate the title in the Euro. Then, qualify her for Qatar 2022 and attempt the final jump in that tournament (perhaps her last big competition). And, in personal terms, look for a brand that seems difficult: the one Miroslav Klose holds as the top scorer in the history of the World Cup. The Teuton achieved 16 goals and CR7 has 7. Would anyone dare to guarantee that he will not be able to achieve those 9 missing cries?

Of course, there is a record that Cristiano almost certainly will not be able to match: that of Canadian Christine Sinclair, who has 186 goals and is still celebrating with her team.