The arrival of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo to the al nassr from Saudi Arabia strongly shook the transfer market at the beginning of 2023. CR7 will be presented this Tuesday at his new club after the announcement on Friday of his signing, for an estimated salary of 200 million euros (214 million dollars) in two years and a half.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, who was playing until the World Cup in the Manchester United, He arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday night with his family and this Tuesday he will be received at the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh (25,000 seats) starting at 11 am Colombian time.

The 37-year-old forward left Manchester through the back door, after an interview at the end of November in which he stated that he “no longer respects” his manager Erik Ten Hag, also attacking the club’s leaders. In the World Cup in Qatar, he was eliminated in the quarterfinals with Portugal, defeated by Morocco (1-0).

The signing of a world star, with a contract until 2025, is the latest episode in the efforts of rich Saudi Arabia to position itself in high-level sport, after having received F1, boxing or golf, and buying the club English Newcastle.

Some denounce a “sportswashing” strategy, an attempt by the conservative regime to push criticism of its balance on human rights into the background.

How would play the Champions Cristiano Ronaldo?

However, in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, the issue could go even further. Versions of the English press, also collected by the Spanish newspaper Marca, indicate that the Portuguese could return to the Premier League and play in the Champions League, which he has already won five times, one with Manchester United (2008) and four with Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

According to the versions disclosed this Monday, CR7 could go to newcastle in the event that the ‘magpies’ qualify for the Champions League for next season. Al Nassr would give the Portuguese a loan and would even keep his salary.

For now, that possibility is very latent. Newcastle is third in the Premier table and is in the Champions League qualifying zone. He has 34 points, nine behind leaders Arsenal and two behind second-placed Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s old team, Manchester United, is fourth and closes the Champions League, with 32 points, two behind Newcastle. Further back are Tottenham, fifth with 30, and Liverpool, sixth with 28.

