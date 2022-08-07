Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in the history of football, has gone from being one of Manchester United’s star signings to being a burden for those led by Erik Ten Hag . This after having reported that he did not want to continue in the ‘reds’, not being part of some preseason games and having friction with the Dutch strategist.

And it is that the sports present of the red box is not the best, in factlost on their Premier League debut with modest Brighton and Hove Albion two goals to one at home. Something that shows that the project that was around the five-time winner of the Golden Ball did not work and is taking its toll on this new start of work.

Added to this, United was left out of the UEFA Champions League positions for the 2022-2023 season, one of the conditions that led to the Portuguese not wanting to continue on the squad and beginning to look for new horizons. Nevertheless, if ‘CR7’ decides to stay, it would be the first time in his sports career that he will not play in the most important competition in Europe.

The situation is already unbearable for the board and the fans who demand a quick conclusion to the novel that is being lived around ex-Real Madrid, but what would be the best scenario for the player? stay or go? Here are the scenarios that the ‘bug’ faces.



English media assure that the Portuguese soccer player has one foot outside of Manchester.

If he stays at Manchester United

If Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stay with the team led by Ten Hag, he could go out in the winter market at a club that is contesting the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In addition, to collect three months of salary that are around 8 million euros only for his retention until the opening of transfers.

For the ‘reds’ it would be fatal, as they would be left without one of the star players and without a leading area forward to face the rest of the competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates the winning goal against Villarreal. Photo: Anthony Devlin. AFP

What would happen if he leaves Manchester?

It is clear that the Portuguese is not performing at his best, but he is one of the team’s most important players and the figures back him up. Of all the goals scored by the ‘devils’ last season, Cristiano would be the architect of a quarter of the goals with a total of 24 goalsso his departure could be a strong blow to the performance of the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates his goals to his mother.

If this were to happen, Anthony Martial, who was loaned out to Sevilla from Spain, could return to Old Trafford to spearhead the attack of the former Ajax strategist.

Now, which team would receive the ‘7’? The rumor that sounded the most was Bayern Munich before the imminent departure of Lewandoski; However, the Bavarian team surprised by hiring Sadio Mané and the signing fell through.

Secondly, there is Roma, led by Joseph Mourinho, who was already Ronaldo’s coach at Real Madrid; Napoli and Sporting Lisbon. However, these are just rumors and it is only a matter of waiting to see what direction this little novel takes that has put Manchester ‘between a rock and a hard place’ with the future of the top scorer in history.

