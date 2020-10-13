The Portuguese Federation has confirmed that its captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has tested positive for coronavirus in the test carried out by the entire team after the match against France last Sunday. The 35-year-old Juventus forward is asymptomatic and isolated. The rest of the expedition has tested negative in PCR tests. Portugal played six days ago, last Wednesday, a friendly against Spain in Lisbon (0-0), Cristiano Ronaldo played 72 minutes.

Portugal faces Sweden this Wednesday in Lisbon in the fourth day of the Nations League, and will have to do it without their star and scorer. The quarantine that he will have to keep endangers the presence of 7 in the Turin team’s debut in the Champions League next Tuesday against Dynamo Kiev. For the duel against Crotone this Saturday is totally ruled out.