Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the corona virus, the Portuguese football association FPF has confirmed in a press release.
As the message says, Ronaldo tested positive for the corona virus and was sent home immediately. The 35-year-old is fine, has no symptoms and is isolated.
Portugal meets in the on Wednesday evening Nations League on Sweden, Cristiano Ronaldo will of course miss this game. All other players were tested again on Tuesday morning, with only negative results. Coach Fernando Santos will therefore ask the team to practice on Tuesday afternoon as usual, tomorrow’s game will take place as planned.
Last Sunday, Ronaldo was in France with a 0-0 draw for the Portuguese for 90 minutes. With the draw, Portugal defended their lead in Group 3.
